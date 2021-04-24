Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1630553 (Audio/Players) 28 MB / Apr 22 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1630432 (Network/Web) 25 MB / Apr 21 2021
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613254 (Development/Library) 17 MB / Apr 20 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1630070 (Emulation) 4 MB / Apr 20 2021
Philippe Rimauro http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1630068 (Emulation/ACEpansion) 54 KB / Apr 20 2021
Cowcat http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1629964 (Games/Shoot+3D) 3 MB / Apr 19 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1629965 (Graphics/Tools) 6 MB / Apr 19 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1629907 (Games/Strategy) 28 MB / Apr 19 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1629683 (Graphics/Tools) 2 MB / Apr 18 2021
Philippe Rimauro http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1629625 (Emulation/ACEpansion) 9 KB / Apr 18 2021
Marcus Sackrow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1629423 (Misc) 1 MB / Apr 17 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1628919 (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Apr 16 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1628920 (System/Shell) 55 KB / Apr 16 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1628921 (Audio/Misc) 58 KB / Apr 16 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 24.04.2021 - 11:53 by AndreasM
