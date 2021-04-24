Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Henrik Buchholz - Update the artist page
Alan Schapke (Blork) - Update the artist page
Peter Blunck (Ply2) - Update the artist page
Blork - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Blork - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Blork - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Blork - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Mighty Nerd vs The Supervillains - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Mighty Nerd vs The Supervillains - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Mighty Nerd vs The Supervillains - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Monkey Business - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1985
Monkey Business - Update the game page - OCS - 1985
Things To Do With Words - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Things To Do With Numbers - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Spell Book 7 Plus - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Spell Book 4-9 - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Robin Smith's International Cricket - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hatrack II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fractions - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Football Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Football Director II v2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cricket Masters - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
London School Of Bridge's Bridge Player 2150 Galactica, The / Bridge Player Galactica - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Bridge Player 2000 With Tutor - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Legend (Actual Screenshots) / Black Orchid, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Operation Wolf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
688 Attack Sub - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Renegade - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Defender Of The Crown - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Barney Bear Goes To School - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CDTV - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To School - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CDTV - 1991
Barney Bear Goes Camping - Update the game page - CDTV - 1990
Barney Bear Goes Camping - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1990
Barney Bear Goes Camping - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To School - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To School - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To School - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To School - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To The Farm - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Meets Santa Claus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Meets Santa Claus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To The Farm - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To Space - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Championship Golf: The Great Courses Of The World Volume 1 - Pebble Beach / G.F.L. Championship Golf - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Championship Baseball / G.F.L. Championship Baseball - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Championship Baseball / G.F.L. Championship Baseball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Championship Baseball / G.F.L. Championship Baseball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
GBA Championship Basketball: Two On Two - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
GFL Championship Football - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Sesame Street: Numbers Count - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Monkey Business - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
King Of Karate - Update the game page - RTG - 1992
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
