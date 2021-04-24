 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 150 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 150 will be released on the 5th May.
The Amiga Future 150 will be released on the 5th May.

The Amiga Future 150 will be released on the 5th May.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 24.04.2021 - 11:53 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Henrik Buchholz - Update the artist page
Alan Schapke (Blork) - Update the artist page
Peter Blunck (Ply2) - Update the artist page
Blork - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Blork - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Blork - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Blork - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Mighty Nerd vs The Supervillains - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Mighty Nerd vs The Supervillains - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Mighty Nerd vs The Supervillains - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Monkey Business - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1985
Monkey Business - Update the game page - OCS - 1985
Things To Do With Words - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Things To Do With Numbers - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Spell Book 7 Plus - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Spell Book 4-9 - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Robin Smith's International Cricket - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hatrack II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fractions - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Football Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Football Director II v2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cricket Masters - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
London School Of Bridge's Bridge Player 2150 Galactica, The / Bridge Player Galactica - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Bridge Player 2000 With Tutor - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Legend (Actual Screenshots) / Black Orchid, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Operation Wolf - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
688 Attack Sub - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Renegade - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Defender Of The Crown - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Barney Bear Goes To School - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CDTV - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To School - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CDTV - 1991
Barney Bear Goes Camping - Update the game page - CDTV - 1990
Barney Bear Goes Camping - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1990
Barney Bear Goes Camping - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To School - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To School - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To School - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To School - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To The Farm - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Meets Santa Claus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Meets Santa Claus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To The Farm - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To Space - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Championship Golf: The Great Courses Of The World Volume 1 - Pebble Beach / G.F.L. Championship Golf - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Championship Baseball / G.F.L. Championship Baseball - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Championship Baseball / G.F.L. Championship Baseball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Championship Baseball / G.F.L. Championship Baseball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
GBA Championship Basketball: Two On Two - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
GFL Championship Football - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Sesame Street: Numbers Count - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Monkey Business - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
King Of Karate - Update the game page - RTG - 1992
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page