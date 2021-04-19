Gorynlich (auch bekannt als Goblinhack v2) ist ein Top-Down-Dungeon-Roman mit Einzel- und
Multiplayer-Optionen. Das Spiel wurde im Jahr 2015 von Neil "goblinhack" McGill geschrieben,
und jetzt von kas1e für AmigaOS portiert.
http://os4depot.net/?function=showfile& ... ynlich.lha
Gorynlich V1.0 veröffentlicht
Published 19.04.2021 - 22:27 by HelmutH
