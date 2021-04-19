Juan Carlos Herran Martin von Morguesoft hat eine neue Version von PintoWeb im OS4Depot bereit gestellt.
Änderungen in V3.10 sind:
1. Neue Sprachen verfügbar: Deutsch und Polnisch.
2. Neue kleine Verbesserungen..
3. Kompiliert mit Hollywood & #8482; 8.0.
http://os4depot.net/?function=showfile& ... torweb.lha
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
PintoWeb V3.10 veröffentlicht
Published 19.04.2021 - 21:56 by HelmutH
Back to previous page