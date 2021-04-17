WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Grand Monster Slam - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) new imager, supports another version, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added - Info
Tennis Cup 2 - [improved] - (Loriciel) uses less memory, stack relocated, new install script - Info
Spidertronic - [new] - (ERE) done by CFOU! - Info
Minos - [new] - (Turtle Byte) done by CFOU! - Info
Dal'X - [new] - (Mediagogo) done by CFOU! - Info
Charon 5 - [new] - (Mindware) done by CFOU! - Info
The Moochies - [improved] - (Breadline) patch adapted to work with 512k chip memory, 68000 quitkey support, byte write to volume register fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fix - Info
The Munsters - [improved] - (Tiger Developments/Teque) WHDLoad v17+ features used, 68000 quitkey support - Info
The Munsters - [improved] - (Tiger Developments/Teque) chip memory requirements reduced to 512k, out of bounds blit fixed - Info
APB - [updated] - (Tengen) patch reworked, all supported versions use real files (game has to be reinstalled), 68000 quitkey support, much simpler Atari ST palette brightness fix, source code included, new install script - Info
Our Definition of a Boombastic Demo Style - [improved] - (Rebels) option to disable blitter wait patches added - Info - Image
Mad Professor Mariarti - [improved] - (Krisalis) music problems fixed - Info
Inviyya - [new] - (Tigerskunk) done by Psygore - Info - Image
Sky Fighter - [new] - (Rainbow Arts) done by CFOU! - Info
Sky Blaster - [new] - (reLINE) done by CFOU! - Info
Pinball Dreams - [improved] - (Digital Illusions) uses less chip memory (512K instead of 1MB) - Info
Mystical - [improved] - (Infogrames) uses less chip memory, stack relocated in fast memory, some accesses fault fixed, trainers aded, new install script - Info
Down At The Trolls / Realm Of the Trolls - [improved] - (U.S. Gold/Rainbow Arts) another version supported - Info
Battle Ships - [improved] - (Elite) another version supported - Info
Blazing Thunder - [improved] - (Hi-Tec Software) patch for main game corrected, title music is now replayed, lowpass filter access in slave removed, replayer code for title tune fixed - Info
Team Suzuki - [updated] - (Gremlin) patch reworked, real files used, timing fixed, disk requests removed, source code included - Info
