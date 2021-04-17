Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
drawing_dt.lha - datatype/image - 53.7 - 379 KB - 09.04.2021 - Vector superclass + DR2D/SVG DataTypes
void-fb11.lha - demo/music - - 8 MB - 14.04.2021 - Music-pack containing songs from Revision 2021
oo.lha - development/library - 1.10 - 1 MB - 14.04.2021 - Bring easier programming to C and AmigaOS
hwplayer.lha - development/misc - 9.0 - 10 MB - 13.04.2021 - Run applets created by Hollywood
uaegfxforos4.lha - driver/video - 1.1 - 5 KB - 10.04.2021 - UAEGfx/UltraHD for UAE/OS4 V1.1
videothumbnailer.lha - graphics/icon - 1.0 - 3 MB - 12.04.2021 - A Hollywood Programm to create thumbs from videos
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
