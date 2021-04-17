Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Cowcat http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1629102 (Games/Shoot+3D) 3 MB / Apr 16 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1628919 (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Apr 16 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1628920 (System/Shell) 55 KB / Apr 16 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1628921 (Audio/Misc) 58 KB / Apr 16 2021
Michael Jurisch http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1628561 (Development/Hollywood) 813 KB / Apr 14 2021
Andreas Falkenhahn http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1628559 (Development/Hollywood) 2 MB / Apr 14 2021
Andreas Falkenhahn http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1628560 (Development/Hollywood) 9 MB / Apr 14 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1627808 (Development/C) 1 MB / Apr 11 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1627809 (Games/Action) 1003 KB / Apr 11 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1626214 (Graphics/Convert) 775 KB / Apr 11 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1627122 (Network/Web) 1 MB / Apr 09 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
17.04.2021
