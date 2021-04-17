Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
King Of Karate - Update the game page - RTG - 1992
Roue De La Fortune, La - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Roue De La Fortune, La - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Roue De La Fortune, La - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gametek - Create one new developer page
Roue De La Fortune, La - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
TF1 - Create one new publisher page
Strip Poker II+ Data Disk #3: Suzanne & Bianca - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Xenostar - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Xenostar - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Leasa Podloski - Create one new artist page
Clive Pape - Create one new artist page
Peter Matlock - Create one new artist page
Bobby Earl - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Gary James Gray - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 17.04.2021
