Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
drawing_dt.lha - 53.7 - util/dtype - 379K - Vector superclass + DR2D/SVG DataTypes - (readme)
labyrinth64.lha - 1.5.1 - game/misc - 132K - Port of Commodore 64 game Labyrinth - (readme)
WormWars-OS4.lha - 9.24 - game/actio - 1.1M - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
WormWars.lha - 9.24 - game/actio - 905K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
AGAConv.lha - 0.9.7 - gfx/conv - 775K - Commodore Amiga CDXL Video Converter - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.1M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
dstd.lha - 1.00 - util/time - 1K - Daylight Saving Time Determination - (readme)
indent-mos.lha - 2.2.12 - dev/c - 1.3M - ANSI C and C++ source code formatter - (readme)
jrm-hc74.lha - 1.2 - demo/sound - 1.3M - dA JoRMaS: Happy Carva #74 (incl. src) - (readme)
Knight.adf - 1.00 - game/race - 880K - Knight Rider 77 - (readme)
ltx-cboot.lha - 1.1 - util/boot - 4K - CBoot v1.1 - Ultimate boot selector! - (readme)
ShazzaN.lha - 1.0 - gfx/show - 196K - To be used with KidHTML - (readme)
UWMouse.lha - 1.0 - util/mouse - 28K - Wheel Bus Mouse Driver Commodity - (readme)
WormWarsMOS.lha - 9.24 - game/actio - 1.0M - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
kings_valley-src.zip - - game/actio - 1.0M - port of a 1985 MSX platformer (source) - (readme)
WHDLoadMenu.lha - 1.3 - util/misc - 484K - A WHDLoad frontend - (readme)
CubicIDE_HW90.lha - 9.0 - dev/hwood - 813K - Hollywood add-on for Cubic IDE - (readme)
HollywoodPlayer.lha - 9.0 - dev/hwood - 10M - Player for Hollywood applets - (readme)
Hollywood_SDK.lha - 9.0 - dev/hwood - 2.8M - Plugin development kit for Hollywood - (readme)
Kingdoms_of_Steam.zip - - game/shoot - 366K - Steampunk Shoot'em Up written in AMOS - (readme)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.20 - game/shoot - 916K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
BootPicture.lha - 2.0 - util/boot - 95K - Shows pictures, plays sound during boot - (readme)
BrainF_ck_Int._Python.lha - 1.00.00 - dev/src - 5K - BrainF_ck Interpreter for Python - (readme)
Park2021.lha - - mods/misc - 87K - Park 2021 4ch LN2 Lv1 by HKvalhe - (readme)
plouf-1.1-src.zip - 1.1 - game/2play - 430K - AMOS source code for Plouf! - (readme)
plouf-1.1.adf - 1.1 - game/2play - 880K - 2/3 player action game (AMOS) - (readme)
Void-FB11-AOS4.lha - - demo/sound - 7.8M - Music-pack - Revision 2021 Special - (readme)
AMIGA-SCARTRGBcable.jpg - - docs/hard - 26K - Schematic for generic Amiga SCART cable - (readme)
BackdPattGener.lha - 1.7 - gfx/edit - 50K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB - (readme)
BootWB1x.lha - 35.4 - disk/misc - 18K - Minimal boot into Workbench 1.0-3.2 - (readme)
Deark.lha - 1.5.8 - util/arc - 2.7M - Extract data from various file formats - (readme)
kings_valley-adf.zip - - game/actio - 291K - port of a 1985 MSX platformer - (readme)
push.lha - 0.0.2 - util/shell - 56K - Petite Un*x SHell - (readme)
Puzcat.lha - - game/jump - 231K - Plattform game from 2015 (+AMOS source) - (readme)
sidreloc.lha - 1.0 - mus/misc - 58K - Tool for relocating SID tunes - (readme)
WormWars-AROS.zip - 9.24 - game/actio - 688K - Advanced snake/Tron game - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 17.04.2021 - 10:04 by AndreasM
Back to previous page