WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Team Suzuki - [updated] - (Gremlin) patch reworked, real files used, timing fixed, disk requests removed, source code included - Info
Globulus - [improved] - (Innerprise) supports another version - Info
Universal Warrior - [updated] - (Zeppelin Games) patch reworked, RawDIC imager, blitter waits added, replayer problems fixed, source code included - Info - Image
Sword of Sodan - [improved] - (Discovery Software) new imager, trainer enhanced, manual, solution and icon added, new install script - Info - Image
Turrican - [improved] - (Factor 5/Rainbow Arts) joypad controls and trainer added - Info
Globulus - [improved] - (Innerprise) new imager, SMC removed, trainer added, new icon and install script - Info
Big Business - [improved] - (Magic Bytes) supports another version - Info
Legend of the Lost - [improved] - (Impressions) supports another version - Info
Veteran - [new] - (Paradox) done by CFOU! - Info
Innocent Until Caught - [improved] - (Psygnosis) support for Italian version added - Info
Beastlord - [improved] - (Grandslam) typo in splash screen fixed, WHDLoad v17+ features used, memory requirements changed from 1 MB chip to 512k/512k, problem in keyboard interrupt fixed - Info
Ikari Warriors - [improved] - (Elite) NTSC compatible timing fix - Info
The Quest For The Time Bird / Auf der Suche nach dem Vogel der Zeit / La quête de l'oiseau du temps - [improved] - (Infogrames) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey - Info
Full Contact - [improved] - (Team 17) supports another version, music fixed, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added - Info
Drakkhen - [improved] - (Infogrames) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey - Info
Dragon Fighter - [improved] - (Idea) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey - Info
Down At The Trolls / Realm Of the Trolls - [new] - (U.S. Gold/Rainbow Arts) done by CFOU! - Info
Carlos - [improved] - (Microïds) music tempo fixed, made 68000 compatible - Info
Beavers - [improved] - (Grandslam) support for CD32 version added, new imager, 68000 quitkey, trainer added, manual and icons added - Info
Miami Chase - [improved] - (Code Masters/Team 17) hidden feature to skip intro (added in V1.2) can now be selected in the WHDLoad splash screen - Info
Tom And Jerry - [improved] - (Magic Bytes) missing music & sounds fixed, skip logo anim added, manual and icons added - Info
Tom And Jerry - [improved] - Hunting High And Low</a> - (Magic Bytes) missing music & sounds fixed, skip logo anim added, manual and icons added - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/TomAndJerry1.html]Info
Master Blazer - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) new imager, decruncher relocated, 68000 quitkey, new install script, manual and icons added - Info
Cyberblast - [improved] - (Innerprise) trainer fixed, music replay improved - Info - Image
Battle Ships - [improved] - (Elite) another version supported, new imager, manual and icons added - Info
Legend of the Sword - [improved] - (Rainbird) protection check disabled - Info
Inviyya demo - [new] - (Tigerskunk) done by Psygore - Info - Image
Armour Geddon - [fixed] - (Psygnosis) game over sequence patched (game needs to be reinstalled), RawDIC imager, disk accesses removed, new install script - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 10.04.2021 - 13:39 by AndreasM
