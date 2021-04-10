 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.
The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 10.04.2021 - 13:39 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Team Suzuki - [updated] - (Gremlin) patch reworked, real files used, timing fixed, disk requests removed, source code included - Info
Globulus - [improved] - (Innerprise) supports another version - Info
Universal Warrior - [updated] - (Zeppelin Games) patch reworked, RawDIC imager, blitter waits added, replayer problems fixed, source code included - Info - Image
Sword of Sodan - [improved] - (Discovery Software) new imager, trainer enhanced, manual, solution and icon added, new install script - Info - Image
Turrican - [improved] - (Factor 5/Rainbow Arts) joypad controls and trainer added - Info
Globulus - [improved] - (Innerprise) new imager, SMC removed, trainer added, new icon and install script - Info
Big Business - [improved] - (Magic Bytes) supports another version - Info
Legend of the Lost - [improved] - (Impressions) supports another version - Info
Veteran - [new] - (Paradox) done by CFOU! - Info
Innocent Until Caught - [improved] - (Psygnosis) support for Italian version added - Info
Beastlord - [improved] - (Grandslam) typo in splash screen fixed, WHDLoad v17+ features used, memory requirements changed from 1 MB chip to 512k/512k, problem in keyboard interrupt fixed - Info
Ikari Warriors - [improved] - (Elite) NTSC compatible timing fix - Info
The Quest For The Time Bird / Auf der Suche nach dem Vogel der Zeit / La quête de l'oiseau du temps - [improved] - (Infogrames) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey - Info
Full Contact - [improved] - (Team 17) supports another version, music fixed, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added - Info
Drakkhen - [improved] - (Infogrames) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey - Info
Dragon Fighter - [improved] - (Idea) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey - Info
Down At The Trolls / Realm Of the Trolls - [new] - (U.S. Gold/Rainbow Arts) done by CFOU! - Info
Carlos - [improved] - (Microïds) music tempo fixed, made 68000 compatible - Info
Beavers - [improved] - (Grandslam) support for CD32 version added, new imager, 68000 quitkey, trainer added, manual and icons added - Info
Miami Chase - [improved] - (Code Masters/Team 17) hidden feature to skip intro (added in V1.2) can now be selected in the WHDLoad splash screen - Info
Tom And Jerry - [improved] - (Magic Bytes) missing music & sounds fixed, skip logo anim added, manual and icons added - Info
Tom And Jerry - [improved] - Hunting High And Low</a> - (Magic Bytes) missing music & sounds fixed, skip logo anim added, manual and icons added - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/TomAndJerry1.html]Info
Master Blazer - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) new imager, decruncher relocated, 68000 quitkey, new install script, manual and icons added - Info
Cyberblast - [improved] - (Innerprise) trainer fixed, music replay improved - Info - Image
Battle Ships - [improved] - (Elite) another version supported, new imager, manual and icons added - Info
Legend of the Sword - [improved] - (Rainbird) protection check disabled - Info
Inviyya demo - [new] - (Tigerskunk) done by Psygore - Info - Image
Armour Geddon - [fixed] - (Psygnosis) game over sequence patched (game needs to be reinstalled), RawDIC imager, disk accesses removed, new install script - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page