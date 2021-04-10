Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
drawing_dt.lha - datatype/image - 53.7 - 379 KB - 09.04.2021 - Vector superclass + DR2D/SVG DataTypes
oo.lha - development/library - 1.9 - 1 MB - 03.04.2021 - Bring easier programming to C and AmigaOS
jansson_library.lha - development/library/misc - 2.12.1 - 215 KB - 08.04.2021 - A native library for manipulating JSON data
egalaxtouchusbfd.lha - driver/input - 0.5b - 45 KB - 04.04.2021 - USB driver for eGalax touchscreen controller
itmtouchusbfd.lha - driver/input - 0.2b - 44 KB - 04.04.2021 - USB driver for ITM touchscreen controller
touchdevice.lha - driver/input - 0.11b - 45 KB - 04.04.2021 - Device API for touch devices
wavesharetouchusbfd.lha - driver/input - 0.2b - 44 KB - 04.04.2021 - USB driver for waveshare touchscreen controller
wormwars.lha - game/action - 9.24 - 1 MB - 08.04.2021 - Advanced snake game
basque.lha - game/misc - 1.0 - 11 MB - 07.04.2021 - Basque is a cross-platform top-down 2d game engine
videothumbnailer.lha - graphics/icon - 0.24 - 3 MB - 05.04.2021 - A Hollywood Programm to create thumbs from videos
amissl.lha - library/misc - 4.9 - 6 MB - 03.04.2021 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
touchbench.lha - utility/misc - 0.7b - 58 KB - 04.04.2021 - Mouse emulator for touchscreens
touchprefs.lha - utility/misc - 0.16b - 57 KB - 04.04.2021 - Settings editor for touch.device
zapperng.lha - utility/workbench - 1.2 - 59 KB - 08.04.2021 - Change the behaviour of the zoom-button
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
