Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1627122 (Network/Web) 1 MB / Apr 09 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1626808 (Email) 19 MB / Apr 07 2021
Ace - Pur3lam3rs http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1626761 (System/Ambient/Pointers) 21 KB / Apr 07 2021
Ace - Pur3lam3rs http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1626762 (System/Ambient/Pointers) 21 KB / Apr 07 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1626711 (Multimedia) 22 MB / Apr 06 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1626214 (Graphics/Convert) 775 KB / Apr 04 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1625887 (Files/Show) 1 MB / Apr 03 2021
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1625888 (System/Library/SSL) 5 MB / Apr 03 2021
Antoine Dubourg http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1625588 (Audio/MIDI) 246 KB / Apr 02 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 10.04.2021 - 13:39 by AndreasM
