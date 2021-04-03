WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Test Drive 2 - The Duel - [improved] - (Accolade) added keyboard controls, trainer added - Info
Cyberblast - [improved] - (Innerprise) interrupts fixed, new imager, uses fast memory, saving highscores, trainer, manual and icon added - Info - Image
Gauntlet 2 - [improved] - (Atari/U.S.Gold) new imager, splash window options, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added - Info
R-Type - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) splash options enhanced - Info - Image
R-Type 2 - [improved] - (Activision) blitter waits added, speed adjustment - Info
Nightdawn - [improved] - (Magic Bytes) new imager, splash window options added, manual and icon added, new install script - Info
R-Type - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) new imager, 68000 quitkey, trainer and icon added - Info - Image
Dr. Cube's Magic Lands - [improved] - (Scienide) level 13 crash fixed, trainer and manual added - Info - Image
Disc - [improved] - (Loriciel) uses less chip memory, 68000 quitkey, supports another version - Info
Tom And Jerry - [improved] - (Magic Bytes) logo animation restored, uses less memory - Info
Tom And Jerry - [improved] - Hunting High And Low</a> - (Magic Bytes) logo animation restored, uses less memory - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/TomAndJerry1.html]Info
Sci-Fi - [new] - (Light Source) done by CFOU! - Info
Legend Of Kyrandia - [improved] - (Westwood Studios) supports more versions, 68000 quitkey, quit menu fixed, uses less chip memory, new install script - Info
King's Quest 2 - [improved] - (Sierra) rewritten to use real files, 3 versions supported - Info
R-Type 2 - [improved] - (Activision) SSP relocated, 68000 quitkey, trainer added, manual and icon added, new install script - Info
Hoyle Book Of Games Volume 3 - Great Board Games - [improved] - (Sierra) fixed low quality sound - Info
Dr. Cube's Magic Lands - [new] - (Scienide) done by CFOU! - Info - Image
Cool World - [improved] - (Ocean) chip memory requirement reduced - Info
Blork - [new] - (Scienide) done by CFOU! - Info - Image
Blade Warrior - [improved] - (Jason Kingsley/Imageworks) uses less memory, trainer added, 68000 quitkey, manual and icon added, new install script - Info
Australo Piticus Mechanicus - [improved] - (Hack+Slay Team) access fault fixed, intro skip, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
