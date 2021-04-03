Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
amigaamp3.lha - audio/play - 3.29 - 2 MB - 01.04.2021 - Multi format audio player with GUI
drawing_dt.lha - datatype/image - 53.5 - 215 KB - 30.03.2021 - Structured art superclass + DR2D/SVG DTs
warpjpegdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.15 - 331 KB - 01.04.2021 - JFIF-JPEG datatype V45.15
warppngdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.23 - 160 KB - 01.04.2021 - PNG image datatype V45.23
warptiffdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.11 - 546 KB - 01.04.2021 - TIFF and BigTIFF image datatype V45.11
warpwebpdt.lha - datatype/image - 45.2 - 288 KB - 29.03.2021 - WebP image datatype V45.2
amiread_no1.lha - demo/magazine - 1.22 - 128 MB - 30.03.2021 - Polish magazine
hdaudio_ahi.lha - driver/audio - 6.6 - 105 KB - 01.04.2021 - Generic HD audio driver for AmigaOS4
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 27.01 - 5 MB - 30.03.2021 - Signetics-based machines emulator
dmagnetic.lha - game/adventure - 0.30 - 3 MB - 28.03.2021 - Interpreter for Magnetic Scroll games
donkeykong.lha - game/misc - 1.7 - 4 MB - 29.03.2021 - LCD game conversion
dungeonrush.lha - game/misc - 1.1beta - 15 MB - 26.03.2021 - A game inspired by Snake
gunfight.lha - game/misc - 1.0 - 5 MB - 30.03.2021 - 2 player western game
runaway.lha - game/misc - 1.22 - 3 MB - 29.03.2021 - LCD game conversion
citygenerator.lha - game/utility - 2.0 - 88 KB - 31.03.2021 - Fantasy city population generator
flashmandelng_os4.lha - graphics/misc - 3.3 - 11 MB - 30.03.2021 - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for OS4 Amiga
shaderjoy.lha - graphics/viewer - 1.19 - 4 MB - 30.03.2021 - Display fragment shaders
amissl.lha - library/misc - 4.8 - 6 MB - 01.04.2021 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
omanko.lha - network/misc - 1.10 - 2 MB - 30.03.2021 - web tool made to get the MD5 and CRC32 checksums
zitaftpserver.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.19 - 11 MB - 30.03.2021 - A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
ign-addon-ods.lha - office/spreadsheet - 0.34 - 207 KB - 28.03.2021 - ignition addon for access ods-files
ignition.lha - office/spreadsheet - 1.10 - 5 MB - 29.03.2021 - A modern spreadsheet
uhctools.lha - utility/misc - 1.5 - 39 KB - 30.03.2021 - UHC Tools installer
alignwindows.lha - utility/workbench - 1.7 - 20 KB - 28.03.2021 - Workbench tool to stack windows
assignview.lha - utility/workbench - 2.5 - 30 KB - 28.03.2021 - A simple tool to list all currently active Assigns
hexview.lha - utility/workbench - 1.1 - 20 KB - 28.03.2021 - A utility to view a file in a hexadecimal way
taskview.lha - utility/workbench - 1.0 - 20 KB - 28.03.2021 - View currently running tasks
wbkillwin.lha - utility/workbench - 1.3 - 13 KB - 28.03.2021 - An interactive program to kill windows
