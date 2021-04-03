Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Antoine Dubourg http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1625588 (Audio/MIDI) 246 KB / Apr 02 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1625409 (Games/Strategy) 28 MB / Apr 01 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1624914 (Games/Adventure) 412 KB / Mar 31 2021
Jedi http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1624102 (Screenshots) 1 MB / Mar 28 2021
Cowcat http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1624089 (Games/Action) 1 MB / Mar 28 2021
Cool_amigaN http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1623745 (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 157 KB / Mar 27 2021
Stefan Blixth http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1622974 (System/Ambient/Commodities) 59 KB / Mar 26 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1622975 (Games/Text) 340 KB / Mar 26 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1622976 (Emulation) 4 MB / Mar 26 2021
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 03.04.2021 - 11:57 by AndreasM
Back to previous page