Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Cyberblast - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberblast - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberblast - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberblast - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberblast - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberblast - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Speris Legacy, The - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1996
Globulus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
MegaBall AGA v3.0 / MegaBall Non-AGA v3.0 / MegaBall 3.0 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
Ball - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Black Dawn Rebirth - Upload 6 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Schelober's Quest For A Babe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Globulus - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Globulus - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Peanutbutter Power Game, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Peanutbutter Power Game, The - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Globulus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Globulus - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Globulus - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bundesliga Manager Professional - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Schelober's Quest For A Babe - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Schelober's Quest For A Babe - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jean Baudlot - Update the artist page
John Peel Crewe to Carlisle Driver Simulation - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Derby Powerbox - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
BOH Deluxe - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Update the game page - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH - Update the game page - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2009
Bob's Bad Day - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
BOH ADVANCE - Upload 54 Screenshot pictures - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH Deluxe - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2018
John Scolieri - Create one new artist page
Alain Platjouw - Create one new artist page
Simone Bevilacqua (saimo) - Update the artist page
BOH Deluxe - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Update the Game manual comments - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Upload 2 Game manual - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Upload 1 Game manual - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Create one new game page - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
Schelober's Quest For A Babe - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Scott Millin - Create one new artist page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Amiga Future
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 03.04.2021 - 11:57 by AndreasM
