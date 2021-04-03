 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.
The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.
Neue HOL Uploads

Published 03.04.2021 - 11:57 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Cyberblast - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberblast - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberblast - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberblast - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberblast - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cyberblast - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Speris Legacy, The - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1996
Globulus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
MegaBall AGA v3.0 / MegaBall Non-AGA v3.0 / MegaBall 3.0 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
Ball - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Black Dawn Rebirth - Upload 6 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Schelober's Quest For A Babe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Globulus - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Globulus - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Peanutbutter Power Game, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Peanutbutter Power Game, The - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Globulus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Globulus - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Globulus - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bundesliga Manager Professional - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Schelober's Quest For A Babe - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Schelober's Quest For A Babe - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jean Baudlot - Update the artist page
John Peel Crewe to Carlisle Driver Simulation - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Derby Powerbox - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
BOH Deluxe - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Update the game page - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH - Update the game page - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2009
Bob's Bad Day - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
BOH ADVANCE - Upload 54 Screenshot pictures - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH Deluxe - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2018
John Scolieri - Create one new artist page
Alain Platjouw - Create one new artist page
Simone Bevilacqua (saimo) - Update the artist page
BOH Deluxe - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Update the Game manual comments - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Upload 2 Game manual - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Upload 1 Game manual - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
BOH ADVANCE - Create one new game page - AROS, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4) - 2018
Schelober's Quest For A Babe - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Scott Millin - Create one new artist page
