Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.

More informations

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 03.04.2021 - 11:57 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

dMagnetic.lha - 0.30 - game/text - 340K - Interpreter for Magnetic Scroll games - (readme)
led-20210318.tar.gz - 20210318 - text/edit - 23K - A powerful line-oriented text editor - (readme)
zapperng.lha - 1.2 - util/cdity - 59K - Change the behaviour of the zoom-button. - (readme)
ADE.lha - 2.95.3 - dev/gcc - 20M - GCC based Amiga Development Environment - (readme)
BBlock0x.lha - 3.6 - disk/misc - 3K - Bootblock with beta Kickstart support - (readme)
DonkeyKong_Net_AROSx86.lha - 1.7 - game/wb - 3.4M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_Net_MOS.lha - 1.7 - game/wb - 3.4M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_Net_OS3.lha - 1.7 - game/wb - 3.2M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_Net_OS4.lha - 1.7 - game/wb - 3.8M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
DonkeyKong_Net_WOS.lha - 1.7 - game/wb - 3.6M - LCD game conversion - (readme)
ign-addon-ods.lha - 0.34 - biz/spread - 207K - ignition addon for access ods-files - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.99 - dev/debug - 165K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
dMagnetic.i386-aros.lha - 0.30 - game/text - 3.5M - Interpreter for Magnetic Scroll games - (readme)
dMagnetic_OS4.lha - 0.30 - game/text - 3.4M - Interpreter for Magnetic Scroll games - (readme)
EP98-GUI.lha - 0.1 - mus/play - 33K - Classic Eagleplayer GUI remix - (readme)
fanwor.i386-aros.lha - 1.15 - game/role - 644K - Zelda clone (SDL) - (readme)
Mu68060_Ex.lha - 46.6 - util/sys - 33K - MuLib aware experimental 68060 library - (readme)
MasterBlaster.lha - 20210328 - mods/med - 29K - MasterBlaster by Stefano Maria Regattin - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 27.01 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 27.01 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha - 3.29 - mus/play - 375K - MPEG audio player with GUI - (readme)
AmigaAMP3.lha - 3.29 - mus/play - 1.9M - Multi format audio player with GUI - (readme)
amigaterm_enh.lha - 1.1 - comm/term - 29K - Serial port ANSI Terminal from 1985, enhanced - (readme)
BootWB1x.lha - 35.3 - disk/misc - 18K - Minimal boot into Workbench 1.0-3.2 - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 3.3 - gfx/fract - 11M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
IFFPBMdt.lha - 47.2 - util/dtype - 32K - IFF PBM picture datatype 47.2 - (readme)
ILBMdt.lha - 47.3 - util/dtype - 47K - IFF ILBM picture datatype 47.3 - (readme)
modplug-68k.lha - 1.0 - util/libs - 98K - Renders mod music files as raw audio data - (readme)
WHDLoadMenu.lha - 1.1 - util/misc - 485K - A WHDLoad frontend - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 27.01 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
F1GP2021Carset.lha - 0.2BAH - game/data - 7K - 2021 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
Fanwor.lha - 1.15 - game/role - 413K - Zelda clone (SDL) - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

