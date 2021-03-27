 

 

 

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 27.03.2021 - 13:22 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Katakis - [improved] - (Factor 5) SMC removed, new icon and install script - Info - Image
Hologon - [updated] - (The Electronic Knights) compatibility improved - Info - Image
Ivanhoe - [improved] - (Ocean) time trainer fixed, blitwaits switchable, highscore saving added - Info
Denaris - [improved] - (Factor 5) intro fixed, new icon and install script - Info
Cool World - [improved] - (Ocean) uses fast memory, trainer added, highscore saving added, manual and icons added, new install script - Info
Nitro - [improved] - (Psygnosis) RawDIC imager, manual included - Info - Image
Tom And Jerry - [new] - (Magic Bytes) done by CFOU! - Info
Tom And Jerry - [new] - Hunting High And Low</a> - (Magic Bytes) done by CFOU! - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/TomAndJerry1.html]Info
Streetfighter - [improved] - (Capcom) supports another version - Info
Gemini Wing - [improved] - (Sales Curve) 68000 quitkey, kickemu used, splash options added, new icon and install script - Info
Galactic Warrior Rats - [fixed] - (Summit Software) incorrect keyboard patch (introduced in V1.2) fixed - Info
Ivanhoe - [improved] - (Ocean) 68000 quitkey, trainer added, new icon and install script - Info
4D Sports Driving - [improved] - (Mindscape) fixed graphical errors and long delay on race ending - Info
Burning Rubber - [fixed] - (Ocean) joystick problems fixed that were introduced with the last update, manual included - Info
Midwinter - [updated] - (Rainbird) RawDIC imager, less OS swaps, save game handling changed to use real files, new install script - Info
Streetfighter - [improved] - (Capcom) trainer added, supports another version, 68000 quitkey - Info
Rock'n Roll - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) uses less memory, trainer added - Info
Hologon - [improved] - (The Electronic Knights) 68000 quitkey added, made 68000 compatible, less chip memory used - Info - Image
Global Gladiators - [improved] - (Virgin) second/blue button for jump, full joypad controls, trainer added - Info
3D World Boxing - [new] - (Simulmondo) done by CFOU! - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

