Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Blixth http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1622974 (System/Ambient/Commodities) 59 KB / Mar 26 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1622975 (Games/Text) 340 KB / Mar 26 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1622976 (Emulation) 4 MB / Mar 26 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1622010 (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Mar 24 2021
Brumiga http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1622011 (Office/Show) 268 KB / Mar 24 2021
Anbjorn Myren http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1621642 (Games/Misc) 2 MB / Mar 22 2021
Filipe Brandão http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1621643 (Network/TCP) 203 KB / Mar 20 2021
George Sokianos http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1621198 (Network/Streaming) 262 KB / Mar 20 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1620864 (Development/BASIC) 64 KB / Mar 19 2021
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 27.03.2021 - 13:22 by AndreasM
Back to previous page