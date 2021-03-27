 

 

 

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 27.03.2021 - 13:22 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Schelober's Quest For A Babe - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Schelober's Quest For A Babe - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Schelober's Quest For A Babe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Scott Millin - Create one new artist page
Golf Courses Of The World - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golf Courses Of The World - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Class Leader Board - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Deluxe Strip Poker / Strip Poker II: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Deluxe Strip Poker / Strip Poker II: A Sizzling Game Of Chance - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Strip Poker Three: A Sizzling Game Of Chance / Deluxe Strip Poker 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Strip Poker Data Disk #4: Female - Crystal and Dawn - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Yolanda: The Ultimate Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Yolanda: The Ultimate Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Phil Bak - Update the artist page
Golf Courses Of The World - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
John Peel Crewe to Carlisle Driver Simulation - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Derby Powerbox - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Derby Powerbox - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
SaxMan Systems - Create one new developer page
Perihelion: The Prophecy - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Perihelion: The Prophecy - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Perihelion: The Prophecy - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Perihelion: The Prophecy - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Perihelion: The Prophecy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Perihelion: The Prophecy - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Golf Courses Of The World - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golf Courses Of The World - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golf Courses Of The World - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Testament II - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
Charing Cross Powerbox - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Leicester Powerbox - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Stafford Powerbox - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
SaxMan Systems - Update the publisher page
Pac-Land - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Pac-Land - Upload 4 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Black Dawn Rebirth - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

