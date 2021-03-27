The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
glaxium.i386-aros.zip - game/action - 0.5 - 2 MB - 26.03.2021 - OpenGL shoot-em-up on a pathway in space.
koules.i386-aros.zip - game/action - 1.4 - 225 KB - 26.03.2021 - Port of Linux+OS/2 arcade game
runaway.i386-aros.lha - game/misc - 1.22 - 2 MB - 26.03.2021 - LCD game conversion remake
runaway_arosx86.lha - game/misc - 1.22 - 2 MB - 26.03.2021 - LCD game conversion remake
thewidow.lha - game/misc - 1.15 - 19 MB - 26.03.2021 - Game Terror Paranormal Adventure
ta3.i386-aros.zip - game/puzzle - 3.0LE - 7 MB - 26.03.2021 - OpenGL game. Swap blocks to match 3 or more.
powder.i386-aros.zip - game/roleplaying - 118 - 3 MB - 26.03.2021 - Graphical RPG with tutorial and several Tilesets.
videntiumpicta.lha - graphics/convert - 2.40 - 2 MB - 26.03.2021 - Videntium Picta is picture viewer
openurl.i386-aros.lha - network/misc - 7.18 - 563 KB - 26.03.2021 - Get that URL!
rnopublisher.i386-aros.lha - office/dtp - 1.0 - 4 MB - 26.03.2021 - PDF creator
led-20210318.tar.gz - utility/text/edit - 20210318 - 23 KB - 26.03.2021 - A simple but powerful line-oriented text editor.
zapperng.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 1.2 - 65 KB - 26.03.2021 - Change the behaviour of the zoom-button
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Published 27.03.2021 - 13:22 by AndreasM
