WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Hologon - [new] - (The Electronic Knights) done by CFOU! - Info - Image
Lure of the Temptress - [improved] - (Virgin) fixed sound/music, fixed decrunch code, buttonwait added, new imager - Info
Cytron - [improved] - (Psygnosis) new imager, uses fast memory, decruncher relocated, manual & icons added - Info
Paramax - [fixed] - (Kingsoft) issue on 68000 solved - Info
Barbarian 2 - [improved] - (Psygnosis/Pandemonium) trainer added, joypad support added, new install script - Info
Galaxy Force 2 - [improved] - (Activision/Dementia) gfx bugs fixed, manual added, highscore saving added - Info
Wild Streets - [fixed] - (Titus) removed odd word write - Info
Magic Marble - [improved] - (Sphinx) intro horizontal logo scrolling fixed - Info
Crown - [new] - (Startbyte/Omegavision) done by CFOU! - Info
Barbarian (Psygnosis) - [improved] - (Psygnosis) 68000 quitkey, uses less chip memory, fixed extraneous sounds, new install script - Info
Wild Streets - [improved] - (Titus) new imager, trainer added, 2nd button support added, new icon and script - Info
Troddlers - [improved] - (Sales Curve) new imager, new install script - Info
Paramax - [improved] - (Kingsoft) trainers added, second button support added, decruncher relocated, score saving added - Info
King's Quest Enhanced - [improved] - (Sierra) reduced OS swaps when saving - Info
Final Blow - [improved] - (Sales Curve) trainer added, 68000 quitkey, access fault fixed, high score saving added, new icons and script - Info
Temple of the Enlightened Souls - [new] - (Softsell/Dynamic) done by CFOU! - Info
Knight Force - [updated] - (Titus) keyboard handling fixed - Info
Elfmania - [improved] - (Terramarque/Renegade) changed memory configuration, trainer fixed - Info
Blue Berry - [improved] - (Infogrames) uses files instead of disk image, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 20.03.2021 - 09:23 by AndreasM
