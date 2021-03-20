 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.
The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 20.03.2021 - 09:23 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Hologon - [new] - (The Electronic Knights) done by CFOU! - Info - Image
Lure of the Temptress - [improved] - (Virgin) fixed sound/music, fixed decrunch code, buttonwait added, new imager - Info
Cytron - [improved] - (Psygnosis) new imager, uses fast memory, decruncher relocated, manual & icons added - Info
Paramax - [fixed] - (Kingsoft) issue on 68000 solved - Info
Barbarian 2 - [improved] - (Psygnosis/Pandemonium) trainer added, joypad support added, new install script - Info
Galaxy Force 2 - [improved] - (Activision/Dementia) gfx bugs fixed, manual added, highscore saving added - Info
Wild Streets - [fixed] - (Titus) removed odd word write - Info
Magic Marble - [improved] - (Sphinx) intro horizontal logo scrolling fixed - Info
Crown - [new] - (Startbyte/Omegavision) done by CFOU! - Info
Barbarian (Psygnosis) - [improved] - (Psygnosis) 68000 quitkey, uses less chip memory, fixed extraneous sounds, new install script - Info
Wild Streets - [improved] - (Titus) new imager, trainer added, 2nd button support added, new icon and script - Info
Troddlers - [improved] - (Sales Curve) new imager, new install script - Info
Paramax - [improved] - (Kingsoft) trainers added, second button support added, decruncher relocated, score saving added - Info
King's Quest Enhanced - [improved] - (Sierra) reduced OS swaps when saving - Info
Final Blow - [improved] - (Sales Curve) trainer added, 68000 quitkey, access fault fixed, high score saving added, new icons and script - Info
Temple of the Enlightened Souls - [new] - (Softsell/Dynamic) done by CFOU! - Info
Knight Force - [updated] - (Titus) keyboard handling fixed - Info
Elfmania - [improved] - (Terramarque/Renegade) changed memory configuration, trainer fixed - Info
Blue Berry - [improved] - (Infogrames) uses files instead of disk image, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page