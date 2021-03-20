Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1620864 (Development/BASIC) 64 KB / Mar 19 2021
Oliver Roberts http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1620626 (System/Datatypes) 287 KB / Mar 18 2021
Rupert Hausberger http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1620313 (System/Benchmark) 1 MB / Mar 17 2021
Stefan Haubenthal
http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1620314 (Development/C) 277 KB / Mar 17 2021
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613254 (Development/Library) 16 MB / Mar 16 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1619731 (Games/Action) 264 KB / Mar 16 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1619383 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Mar 14 2021
Matthias Böcker http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1619382 (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 487 KB / Mar 14 2021
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1619031 (System/Library/SSL) 5 MB / Mar 14 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1618079 (Development/Library) 860 KB / Mar 12 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 20.03.2021 - 09:23 by AndreasM
