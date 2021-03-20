Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Dylan Dog 14: Il Bosco Degli Assassini - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Tube Warriors - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Short Grey, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stafford Powerbox - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Leicester Powerbox - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Charing Cross Powerbox - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ashley Greenup - Update the publisher page
Ashley Greenup - Create one new publisher page
Rocket Ranger - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Sphinx - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Paramax - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sherlock: The Riddle of the Crown Jewels - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
Sherlock: The Riddle of the Crown Jewels - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Sherlock: The Riddle of the Crown Jewels - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
St. Thomas - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sphinx - Update the publisher page
Thomas Liljetoft (L. T. Liljetoft) - Update the artist page
Grandslam / Grand Slam - Update the publisher page
Intact - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Intact - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Intact - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
CrossTechnics - Update the developer page
CrossTechnics - Update the artist page
Paramax - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Paramax - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 20.03.2021 - 09:23
