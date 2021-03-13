 

 

 

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 13.03.2021 - 09:18 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Temple of the Enlightened Souls - [new] - (Softsell/Dynamic) done by CFOU! - Info
Knight Force - [updated] - (Titus) keyboard handling fixed - Info
Elfmania - [improved] - (Terramarque/Renegade) changed memory configuration, trainer fixed - Info
Blue Berry - [improved] - (Infogrames) uses files instead of disk image, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Tiny Bobble - [updated] - (Pink^aBYSs) fixed graphical corruption, fixed crash when quitting - Info
Rackney's Island - [improved] - (Megatronix) trainer added, 2nd button support added, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Time Machine - [improved] - (Vivid Image) trainer added, button wait added, 68000 quitkey, manual added - Info
Knight Force - [fixed] - (Titus) made 68000/68010 compatible - Info
King's Quest 4 - [improved] - (Sierra) using real files, added configurable keyboard, fixed sound issue - Info
Galaxy Force 2 - [improved] - (Activision/Dementia) 68000 quitkey added, trainer added, new install script and icon - Info
Knight Force - [improved] - (Titus) supports another version, uses less memory, quitkey on 68000 - Info
Sword of Honour - [improved] - (Prestige) supports another version, quitkey on 68000, trainer added, blitter waits added, new install script - Info
Space Racer - [improved] - (Loriciels) less memory used, quitkey on 68000 - Info
Doodlebug - [improved] - (Core Design) second button/joypad support, quitkey for 68000 - Info
Darkman - [updated] - (Ocean) time trainer removed, icon fixed - Info
Carlos - [improved] - (Microïds) uses files instead disk image, trainers added, quitkey on 68000 - Info
