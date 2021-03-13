Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Perihelion: The Prophecy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Popeye 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Costos, Les - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1991
Costos, Les - Upload 4 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1991
Costos, Les - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1991
Costos, Les - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1991
Costos, Les - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1991
Costos, Les - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1991
Costos, Les - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1991
Bratwurst - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Christer Enfors - Create one new artist page
BjÃ¶rn Samuelsson - Create one new artist page
Thomas SkÃ¶ldenborg - Create one new artist page
Niklas SÃ¶rensson - Create one new artist page
Bratwurst - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1995
Bratwurst - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Three Little Elks - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Bratwurst - Create one new game page - AGA - 1995
Three Little Elks - Create one new developer page
Colonial Conquest II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Colonial Conquest II - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Colonial Conquest II - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Colonial Conquest II - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Top League, The - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Top League, The - Update the Game manual comments -
Colonial Conquest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Top League, The - Upload 1 Game manual -
Colonial Conquest - Upload 48 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Colonial Conquest - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Colonial Conquest - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Christian Mumenthaler - Create one new artist page
Black Dawn Rebirth - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
ZSoft - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Black Dawn Rebirth - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Doublesided Games - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Black Dawn Rebirth - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Black Dawn Rebirth - Upload 21 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Black Dawn Rebirth - Upload 132 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Black Dawn Rebirth - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Black Dawn Rebirth - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Ten Shu - Create one new artist page
Doublesided Games - Create one new publisher page
Megafortress: Flight Of The Old Dog - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, RTG - 1992
Megafortress: Operation SkyMaster / Megafortress: Operation SkyMaster - Mission Disk Two, Western Pacific - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Megafortress: Operation SkyMaster / Megafortress: Operation SkyMaster - Mission Disk Two, Western Pacific - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Sherlock Holmes: The Riddle Of The Crown Jewels - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Hellfire Attack / Hellfire - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Hellfire Attack / Hellfire - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
I Ludicrus - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Top League, The - Upload 7 Disk scan pictures -
Top League, The - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Maths Mania - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Maths Mania - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Better Spelling - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Better Spelling - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Maths Mania - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Magic Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Junior Typist - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Better Spelling - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Better Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Three Bears, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Three Bears, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure & Explora III: Sous Le Signe Du Serpent - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure & Explora III: Sous Le Signe Du Serpent - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Magic Maths - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Maths Mania - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Better Spelling - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 3: Pleins Feux Sur LucasArts - Update the game page -
Action Masters / NRJ La Compil'Action Vol. 3 - Update the game page -
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 13.03.2021 - 09:18 by AndreasM
