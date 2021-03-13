 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.
The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.

The Amiga Future 149 was released on the March 3rd.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 13.03.2021 - 09:18 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Recoil / Recoil: Mega Mix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Perihelion: The Prophecy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Popeye 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Costos, Les - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1991
Costos, Les - Upload 4 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1991
Costos, Les - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1991
Costos, Les - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1991
Costos, Les - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1991
Costos, Les - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1991
Costos, Les - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1991
Bratwurst - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Christer Enfors - Create one new artist page
BjÃ¶rn Samuelsson - Create one new artist page
Thomas SkÃ¶ldenborg - Create one new artist page
Niklas SÃ¶rensson - Create one new artist page
Bratwurst - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1995
Bratwurst - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Three Little Elks - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Bratwurst - Create one new game page - AGA - 1995
Three Little Elks - Create one new developer page
Colonial Conquest II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Colonial Conquest II - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Colonial Conquest II - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Colonial Conquest II - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Top League, The - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Top League, The - Update the Game manual comments -
Colonial Conquest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Top League, The - Upload 1 Game manual -
Colonial Conquest - Upload 48 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Colonial Conquest - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Colonial Conquest - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Christian Mumenthaler - Create one new artist page
Black Dawn Rebirth - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
ZSoft - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Black Dawn Rebirth - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Doublesided Games - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Black Dawn Rebirth - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Black Dawn Rebirth - Upload 21 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Black Dawn Rebirth - Upload 132 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Black Dawn Rebirth - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Black Dawn Rebirth - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Ten Shu - Create one new artist page
Doublesided Games - Create one new publisher page
Megafortress: Flight Of The Old Dog - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, RTG - 1992
Megafortress: Operation SkyMaster / Megafortress: Operation SkyMaster - Mission Disk Two, Western Pacific - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Megafortress: Operation SkyMaster / Megafortress: Operation SkyMaster - Mission Disk Two, Western Pacific - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Sherlock Holmes: The Riddle Of The Crown Jewels - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Hellfire Attack / Hellfire - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Hellfire Attack / Hellfire - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
I Ludicrus - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Top League, The - Upload 7 Disk scan pictures -
Top League, The - Upload 1 Box scan picture -
Maths Mania - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Maths Mania - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Better Spelling - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Better Spelling - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Maths Mania - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Magic Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Junior Typist - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Better Spelling - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Better Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Three Bears, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Three Bears, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure & Explora III: Sous Le Signe Du Serpent - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure & Explora III: Sous Le Signe Du Serpent - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Magic Maths - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Maths Mania - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Better Spelling - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 3: Pleins Feux Sur LucasArts - Update the game page -
Action Masters / NRJ La Compil'Action Vol. 3 - Update the game page -
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page