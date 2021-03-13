Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
BootPicture.lha - 2.0 - util/boot - 87K - Shows pictures, plays sound during boot - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 1.03 - driver/other - 49K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
NR2021Collection.lha - - mods/misc - 26M - HKvalhe's Ninja Remix 2021 Collection - (readme)
SteMarRegAMOSSources.lha - Second uplo... - dev/amos - 236K - 6 AMOS sources+exes by Stefano Regattin - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.91 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
labyrinth64.lha - 1.4 - game/misc - 128K - Port of Commodore 64 game Labyrinth - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.03 - util/misc - 773K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.03 - util/misc - 609K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.1M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.03 - util/misc - 724K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
TLNTheme.lha - - mods/misc - 62K - The Last Ninja Theme 4ch by HKvalhe - (readme)
WHDLoadMenu.lha - 1.0 - util/misc - 485K - A WHDLoad frontend - (readme)
pciparallel.device.lha - 0.13 - driver/other - 34K - Mediator parallel port driver - (readme)
ZDOOM_AGA.lha - 1.22.11 - game/shoot - 21M - Amiga port of ZDOOM - (readme)
ZDOOM_RTG.lha - 1.22.11 - game/shoot - 21M - Amiga port of ZDOOM - (readme)
mandel_dsp.lha - 3.00 "nitro... - gfx/fract - 49K - Mandelbrot generator for DSP3210 chips - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.6 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.6 - game/edit - 3.0M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
chkXEX.lha - - dev/cross - 56K - Info about Atari XE/XL executables - (readme)
MMULib.lha - 46.21 - util/libs - 731K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 13.03.2021 - 09:18
