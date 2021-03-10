Was passiert, wenn Sie Gremlin, den Arcade-Hersteller Bell-Fruit und das Entwicklungsteam Attention To Detail zusammenschlagen? Nun, 1993 war das Ergebnis eine Arcade-Veröffentlichung von Gremlins populärem Ninja-Plattformer Zool.
Games That Werent: Zool arcade
Published 10.03.2021 - 13:32 by AndreasM
