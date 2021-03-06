Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1616408 (Email) 19 MB / Mar 04 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1616106 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Mar 03 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1615939 (Graphics/3D) 172 KB / Mar 02 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1615760 (Games/Adventure) 53 MB / Mar 01 2021
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613254 (Development/Library) 16 MB / Feb 28 2021
ACube Systems http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1615521 (Hardware/Sam460cr) 740 KB / Feb 27 2021
ACube Systems http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1615522 (Hardware/Sam460ex) 1 MB / Feb 27 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604161 (Games/Adventure) 113 MB / Feb 27 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1612660 (Games/Action) 4 MB / Feb 27 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1615478 (Games/Shoot+2D) 4 MB / Feb 27 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1615366 (Games/Think) 1 MB / Feb 27 2021
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 06.03.2021 - 09:40 by AndreasM
