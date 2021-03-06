 

 

 

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 06.03.2021 - 09:40 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Maths Mania - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Magic Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Junior Typist - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Better Spelling - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Better Maths - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Three Bears, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Three Bears, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure & Explora III: Sous Le Signe Du Serpent - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure & Explora III: Sous Le Signe Du Serpent - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Magic Maths - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Maths Mania - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Better Spelling - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Fun Radio La Compil Micro 3: Pleins Feux Sur LucasArts - Update the game page -
Action Masters / NRJ La Compil'Action Vol. 3 - Update the game page -
Keypunch - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Eire Raising Adventures of Seamus O'Mally, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Eire Raising Adventures of Seamus O'Mally, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jim Benham - Create one new artist page
VideoBionics - Create one new developer page
Arron Hawke - Create one new artist page
Eire Raising Adventures of Seamus O'Mally, The - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Darkseed / Dark Seed - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Darkseed / Dark Seed - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Silkworm - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Mick Hanrahan (Michael Hanrahan, Mik) - Update the artist page
Famous Five, The: Five On A Treasure Island - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Famous Five, The: Five On A Treasure Island - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Colin Jordan - Create one new artist page
Secret Of Monkey Island, The & Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure & Explora III: Sous Le Signe Du Serpent - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Explora III: Sous Le Signe Du Serpent - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure & Explora III: Sous Le Signe Du Serpent - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wizzy's Quest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wizzy's Quest - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wizzy's Quest - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wizzy's Quest - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wizzy's Quest - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
