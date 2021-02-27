WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Super Gem'Z - [new] - (Software 2000) done by CFOU! - Info
Burning Rubber - [improved] - (Ocean) New RawDIC imager (game needs to be reinstalled), Patch for enhanced version redone with same features as standard version, keyboard support for route selection screen added, new install script, more trainer options added - Info
Elfmania - [improved] - (Terramarque/Renegade) keyboard support in all places, 68000 quitkey added - Info
Shadow Warriors - [improved] - (Ocean) early version fixed - Info
Tiny Bobble - [improved] - (Pink^aBYSs) uses less memory, selectable button configuration added - Info
Shadow Warriors - [updated] - (Ocean) new imager, another version supported, protection fixed, uses fast memory, 68000 quitkey added, trainer enhanced, access faults removed, manual and icons added - Info
Switchblade 2 - [improved] - (Gremlin) added 2-button/joypad controls, trainer fixed - Info
Darkmere - [improved] - (Core Design) fixed memory allocation, SMC fixed, blitwaits optimized, trainer added, uses fast memory, added joypad controls - Info
King's Quest Enhanced - [improved] - (Sierra) fixed crash when saving on 68000, MT32 direct support, keyboard layout selection - Info
Wiz - [fixed] - Quest for the Magic Lantern</a> - (Mutation Software) music/sample were played too fast - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Wiz.html]Info - Image
Darkseed - [improved] - (CyberDreams) screen fixed for NTSC, access fault fixed, new CD32 Slave - Info
King's Quest - [improved] - (Sierra) uses real files, keyboard patch added, better protection fix - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
