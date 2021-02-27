Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1614821 (Development/C) 17 KB / Feb 24 2021
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613254 (Development/Library) 16 MB / Feb 23 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1614776 (Misc) 719 KB / Feb 23 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1603091 (Emulation) 11 MB / Feb 21 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613885 (Games/Shoot+2D) 38 MB / Feb 21 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613753 (Games/Adventure) 9 KB / Feb 20 2021
Ace - Pur3lam3rs http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613751 (Games/Think) 4 MB / Feb 20 2021
Ace - Pur3lam3rs http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1612659 (Games/Think) 3 MB / Feb 20 2021
Carsten Larsen http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613741 (System/Ambient/Commodities) 715 KB / Feb 20 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1611311 (Audio/Tracker) 4 MB / Feb 19 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613694 (Email) 19 MB / Feb 19 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 27.02.2021 - 13:52 by AndreasM
