Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 149 will be released on the 5th March.
More informations

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 27.02.2021 - 13:52 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Super Play Nr. 1 - 25.02.2021
Super Play Nr. 2 - 25.02.2021
Super Play Nr. 3 - 25.02.2021
Super Play Nr. 4 - 25.02.2021
Super Play Nr. 5 - 25.02.2021
Super Play Nr. 6 - 25.02.2021
Super Play Nr. 7 - 25.02.2021
Super Play Nr. 8 - 25.02.2021
Gazette Magazin 2/97 - 25.02.2021
Gazette Magazin 4/98 - 25.02.2021
Gazette Magazin 5/98 - 25.02.2021
DOS-Trend SH 1 - 25.02.2021
DOS-Trend SH 8 - 25.02.2021
DOS-Trend SH 9 - 25.02.2021
RETURN Nr. 44 - 23.02.2021
Lösung: Zak McKracken Power Play SH 1/91 TT - 21.02.2021
Lösung: Zak McKracken ASM 12/88 - 20.02.2021
Akte Europa Power Play 11/97 - 20.02.2021
Akte Europa PC Games 11/97 - 20.02.2021
Terra Inc. PC Games 11/97 - 20.02.2021
Agent Armstrong PC Games 11/97 - 20.02.2021
Joint Strike Fighter - JSF PC Games 11/97 - 20.02.2021
7th Legion PC Games 11/97 - 20.02.2021
Command & Conquer Mission CD 2: Vergeltungsschlag PC Games 11/97 - 20.02.2021
Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain PC Games 11/97 - 20.02.2021
Conquest Earth: Das Manifest PC Games 12/97 - 20.02.2021
Microsoft Flight Simulator 98 PC Games 12/97 - 20.02.2021
Drilling Billy PC Games 12/97 - 20.02.2021
War Wind II: Die Invasion PC Games 2/98 - 20.02.2021
Sign of the Sun PC Games 2/98 - 20.02.2021
SODA Off-Road Racing PC Games 2/98 - 20.02.2021
NHL Open Ice: 2 on 2 Challenge PC Games 2/98 - 20.02.2021
