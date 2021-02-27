 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 149 will be released on the 5th March.

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 27.02.2021 - 13:52 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Tiny Little Slug - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 2020
Tiny Little Slug - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 2020
Tiny Little Slug - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 2020
Knights Of The Crystallion - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Knights Of The Crystallion - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
REBEL GW24 Solar System - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Flat Mates - Update the game page - AGA - 2001
Grzegorz Skowronski - Update the artist page
Marcin GrÃ¢ziowski - Create one new artist page
Grzegorz Skowronski - Create one new artist page
REBEL GW24 Solar System - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1998
REBEL GW24 Solar System - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
REBEL GW24 Solar System - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Parachute Joust - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Simon Smith - Create one new artist page
Flat Mates - Upload 68 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2001
Flat Mates - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2001
Flat Mates - Create one new game page - AGA - 2001
Miljan Mijatov - Create one new artist page
Nick Nolin - Create one new artist page
Linda Edwards - Create one new artist page
Michael Lanser - Create one new artist page
Realms of Power - Update the game page - AmigaCD, RTG - 2004
Frustration - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Frustration - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mission, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Frustration - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Realms of Power - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, RTG - 2004
Realms of Power - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AmigaCD, RTG - 2004
Realms of Power - Create one new game page - AmigaCD, RTG - 2004
Silicon Wizards - Create one new developer page
Stefan Vogt - Create one new artist page
Puddle Soft - Create one new publisher page
Curse of Rabenstein, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Curse of Rabenstein, The - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2020
Curse of Rabenstein, The - Upload 26 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2020
Curse of Rabenstein, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2020
Curse of Rabenstein, The - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Tiny Little Slug - Update the game page - CD32 - 2020
Tiny Little Slug - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Tiny Little Slug - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - CD32 - 2020
Tiny Little Slug - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32 - 2020
Tiny Little Slug - Create one new game page - CD32 - 2020
Knights Of The Crystallion - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tiny Little Slug - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2020
Tiny Little Slug - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2020
Tiny Little Slug - Upload 5 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2020
Tiny Little Slug - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2020
Tiny Little Slug - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2020
Tiny Little Slug - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Alexander - Create one new artist page
Photon - Create one new artist page
XplrA - Create one new artist page
Andre Zeps (Slamy) - Create one new artist page
Makigai Studios - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Makigai Studios - Create one new developer page
