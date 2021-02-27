Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
ASE2019_1.25.lha - 1.25 - text/edit - 116K - Text editor - (readme)
AmiTimeKeeper.lha - 1.14 - util/cdity - 716K - Keep your time right - (readme)
labyrinth64.lha - 1.3 - game/misc - 129K - Port of Commodore 64 game Labyrinth - (readme)
MMULib.lha - 46.20 - util/libs - 724K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
Mu680x0Libs.lha - 46.6.2 - util/sys - 376K - MuLib aware 680x0 libraries - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.02 - util/misc - 719K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
Palace2021.lha - - mods/misc - 2.1M - Palace 2021 4ch Lv5 by HKvalhe - (readme)
mandel_dsp.lha - 2.10 - gfx/fract - 48K - Mandelbrot generator for DSP3210 chips - (readme)
argparse.lha - 1.02 - dev/c - 18K - A command line arguments parsing library - (readme)
AExplorer_Update.lha - 9.0.7.0 - comm/net - 113K - Cloanto Amiga Explorer Update - (readme)
KONEY_TAKE_EM_IN.lha - 1.0 - demo/sound - 316K - KONEY: TAKE'EM IN Techno Music intro - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 27.02.2021 - 13:51 by AndreasM
