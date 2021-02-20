WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
King's Quest - [improved] - (Sierra) uses real files, keyboard patch added, better protection fix - Info
Elfmania - [improved] - (Terramarque/Renegade) uses fast instead chip memory, trainer added - Info
Darkman - [improved] - (Ocean) 68000 quitkey added, trainer enhanced, new imager and install, manual added - Info
McDonald Land - [improved] - (Virgin) supports another version, support for second button added, trainer enhanced, new icons - Info
Tiny Invaders - [fixed] - (pink^abyss) startup bug - Info
La Storia Ancestrale - [new] - (Holodream) done by CFOU! - Info
No Second Prize - [improved] - (Thalion) supports more versions, 68000 quitkey, uses fast memory, improved highscore handling - Info
Absolute Inebriation - [fixed] - (Fairlight/Virtual Dreams) avoid 'bad stackpointer' message, interrupts fixed - Info - Image - Image
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Published 20.02.2021 - 09:10 by AndreasM
