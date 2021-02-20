Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1611311 (Audio/Tracker) 4 MB / Feb 19 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613694 (Email) 19 MB / Feb 19 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613594 (Development/BASIC) 149 KB / Feb 18 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613586 (Emulation) 4 MB / Feb 18 2021
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613254 (Development/Library) 16 MB / Feb 17 2021
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613253 (Development/Library) 16 MB / Feb 17 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613251 (Network/Web) 1 MB / Feb 17 2021
MorphOS Development Team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613247 (Development/SDK) 323 MB / Feb 17 2021
Antoine Dubourg http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1613098 (Audio/MIDI) 116 KB / Feb 15 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1612660 (Games/Action) 4 MB / Feb 13 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1612384 (Development/Library) 169 KB / Feb 12 2021
Ace - Pur3lam3rs http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1612659 (Games/Think) 3 MB / Feb 12 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1532086 (Files/Dir) 161 KB / Feb 12 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
