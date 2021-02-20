Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
soliton-2.2-os3.lha - 2.2 - game/think - 322K - Klondike & Freecell card game - (readme)
soliton-2.2-os4.lha - 2.2 - game/think - 368K - Klondike & Freecell card game - (readme)
tree-mos.lha - 1.8.0 - util/dir - 161K - Display a tree view of directories - (readme)
Callmonitor.lha - 0.4 - util/moni - 57K - Display incoming calls w/ +49 area code - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.9 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.9 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.9 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 1.02 - driver/other - 44K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
gcr10.lha - 1.0 - util/cli - 19K - Display CLI/Shell window res. in chars - (readme)
Mattonite.lha - 20201212 - game/actio - 976K - Arkanoid like PAL game almost finished - (readme)
Pi_Demos.zip - 1.00.00 - util/shell - 6K - Calculate PI in an AMIGA shell script. - (readme)
drawing_dt.lha - 53.5 - util/dtype - 215K - Structured art superclass + DR2D/SVG DTs - (readme)
gfalist.lha - 0.01 - dev/basic - 150K - Reads tokenized GFA BASIC version 3.x - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.02 - util/misc - 767K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.02 - util/misc - 605K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ASE2019_1.25.lha - 1.25 - text/edit - 116K - Text editor - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 149 will be released on the 5th March.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 20.02.2021 - 09:10 by AndreasM
Back to previous page