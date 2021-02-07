Wie heute schon einmal geschrieben, geht es auch hier im das Projekt von C0pperdragon, welches die Nutzung eines Raspberry Pi Zero als Video-Modul bzw. eine Art Flickerfixer ermöglicht. Diesmal wurde das ursprüngliche Projekt jedoch in zwei voneiander unabhängigen Projekten für Big-Box-Amigas adaptiert.
Und hier geht es zu den beiden GitHub-Projekten:
https://github.com/cdhooper/amiga-pi-to-hdmi
https://github.com/Bloodmosher/Amiga-Vi ... -RGBtoHDMI
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 148 was released on the January 11th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Raspberry Pi Zero als Video-Modul in Big-Box-Amigas
Published 07.02.2021 - 20:07 by osz
Back to previous page