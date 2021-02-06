 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 148 was released on the January 11th.

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 06.02.2021 - 11:28 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Syndicate - [improved] - (Bullfrog) reduced chipmem requirements - Info
Syndicate - [improved] - (Bullfrog) better support for floppy versions, quitkey for 68000, CD32 version doesn't need 68020 anymore - Info
Wiz - [fixed] - Quest for the Magic Lantern</a> - (Mutation Software) better compatibiliy with non official CD32 joypad, CUSTOM4=1 to disable Up direction by pressing 2nd button - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Wiz.html]Info - Image
Populous - [improved] - (Bullfrog) delay added to see the title screen on fast amiga, install script updated - Info
Leisure Suit Larry 2 - [fixed] - (Sierra) protection/intro skip fixed - Info
Golden Axe - [fixed] - (Virgin) DMA wait patched in sound replay routine, CUSTOM2=1 to remove blitter wait fix - Info
Test Drive - [improved] - (Accolade) reduced memory requirements - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

