Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1610744 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Feb 03 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1610476 (Games/Shoot+3D) 388 MB / Feb 01 2021
tolkien http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1610180 (Games/Adventure) 200 MB / Jan 31 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1610216 (Games/Platform) 7 MB / Jan 31 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1610178 (Email) 19 MB / Jan 31 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1610179 (Games/Adventure) 18 MB / Jan 31 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1532707 (Games/Adventure) 17 MB / Jan 31 2021
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 06.02.2021 - 11:28 by AndreasM
