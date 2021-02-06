Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Spell Bound (Psyclapse) - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Baal - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Chris Crowther (SuperCC) - Update the artist page
Moonbases - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1999
An Amiga Christmas Story: Prologue - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2009
Mystery Fish: The Underwater Adventurer - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
BASE Jumpers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
BASE Jumpers - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
BASE Jumpers - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Alien Breed 3D II: The Killing Grounds - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Alien Breed 3D - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Andy Oakley (Andrew Oakley) - Update the artist page
Mike Oakley (Michael Oakley) - Update the artist page
Andy Clitheroe (Andrew Clitheroe, Critical Mass/Anarchy) - Update the artist page
Suburban Commando - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Suburban Commando - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 06.02.2021 - 11:28 by AndreasM
