Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
COP.lha - 1.98 - dev/debug - 165K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
gzrt.i386-aros.lha - 0.5 - util/arc - 91K - Recover data from a corrupted gzip file - (readme)
led-20200202.tar.gz - 20200202 - text/edit - 14K - A simple line-oriented text editor. - (readme)
lzip-1.22.i386-aros.lha - 1.22 - util/pack - 323K - Data (de)compressor like gzip or bzip2 - (readme)
AmigaMapPing.lha - 0.9 - util/misc - 63K - Shows your Amiga on live.amigamap.com - (readme)
HuntnGather.lha - 1.7.1 - util/dir - 203K - File indexing and search utilities. - (readme)
lunzip-1.12.i386-aros.lha - 1.12 - util/arc - 179K - Decompressor for the lzip format - (readme)
Dungeon2021.lha - - mods/misc - 1.9M - Dungeon 2021 4ch Lv4 NR by HKvalhe - (readme)
lzd-1.2.i386-aros.lha - 1.2 - util/arc - 146K - Educational decompressor for the lzip format - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.4 - game/edit - 3.5M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.4 - game/edit - 3.0M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
ScreenTime.lha - 1.3 - util/time - 52K - Screen clock, configurable with locale - (readme)
trx2x.i386-aros.lha - 1.2b3 - misc/emu - 363K - ZX Spectrum floppy image converter - (readme)
unlzx-2.16.i386-aros.lha - 2.16 - util/arc - 66K - Unpack .lzx files - (readme)
nomarch-1.4.i386-aros.lha - 1.4 - util/arc - 104K - extract old .arc and .ark archives - (readme)
AmiTimeKeeper.lha - 1.13 - util/cdity - 251K - Keep your time right - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 12.4 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
nspark.i386-aros.lha - 1.7.8b2 - util/arc - 1.0M - New Spark and Squash unarchivers - (readme)
WHDLoadMenu.lha - 0.11 - util/misc - 482K - A WHDLoad frontend - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 06.02.2021 - 11:27 by AndreasM
