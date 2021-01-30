Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
notification_sounds.lha - audio/misc - 1.0 - 5 MB - 27.01.2021 - Sound samples for Notification
ahidrv-filesave.lha - driver/audio - 6.6 - 97 KB - 26.01.2021 - Amiga OS4 antive AHI FILESAVE driver
minigl.lha - driver/graphics - 2.24 - 7 MB - 26.01.2021 - OpenGL subset 3D API
shadthecat.lha - game/misc - 0.99 - 10 MB - 25.01.2021 - An with Hollywood programmed jump and run game
mce.lha - game/utility - 12.31 - 3 MB - 25.01.2021 - Multi-game Character Editor
ppmtovtx.zip - graphics/convert - 1.4 - 21 KB - 22.01.2021 - PPM to Videotex (Teletext/Viewdata)
devinfos_ita.lha - utility/misc - 1.3 - 46 KB - 24.01.2021 - Italian catalog for DevInfos v17.22
devinfosng.lha - utility/misc - 18.10 - 1 MB - 22.01.2021 - Nearly all about the aos4.1 hardware
devinfosng_ita.lha - utility/misc - 1.0 - 47 KB - 24.01.2021 - Italian catalog for DevInfosNG 18.10
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.01 - 762 KB - 22.01.2021 - Multipurpose utility
binmerge.lha - utility/script - 1.0 - 120 KB - 27.01.2021 - Tool to merge multiple bin/cue tracks into one
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
30.01.2021
