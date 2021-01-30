Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
BASE Jumpers - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Alien Breed 3D II: The Killing Grounds - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Alien Breed 3D - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Andy Oakley (Andrew Oakley) - Update the artist page
Mike Oakley (Michael Oakley) - Update the artist page
Andy Clitheroe (Andrew Clitheroe, Critical Mass/Anarchy) - Update the artist page
Suburban Commando - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Suburban Commando - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
BASE Jumpers - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
BASE Jumpers - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wrecked: A Psychedelic Adventure - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Winzer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Winzer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Winzer - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Winzer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CDTV - 1992
Winzer - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV - 1992
MotÃ¶rhead - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bar Games - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Theodore Pabon (Ted Pabon) - Update the artist page
BASE Jumpers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
BASE Jumpers - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Master Axe: The Genesis Of MysterX - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
B.C. Kid - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
B.C. Kid - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
B.C. Kid - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Alien Breed 3D - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Upload 2 Game manual - CD32 - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
American History Adventure - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
BASE Jumpers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Shadow Software - Create one new artist page
BASE Jumpers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1995
Rasputin [Power Label] - Update the publisher page
Steve Howard - Update the artist page
Paul Smith - Update the artist page
Gonzo Games - Update the developer page
Wipe Out - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gonzo Games - Create one new artist page
MegaBall AGA v4.0 / MegaBall 4 / MegaBall Non-AGA v4.0 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Wipe Out - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wipe Out - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Banshee - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Banshee - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Banshee - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Banshee - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Banshee - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
AlienÂ³ - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Apidya - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Banshee - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Apidya - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Apidya - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Apidya - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kaiko [A.U.D.I.O.S.] - Update the developer page
Apano Sin - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2000
V.A.K. - Update the publisher page
Magiczna Księga - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
