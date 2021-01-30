The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
absolutedolle2.i386-aros.lha - demo/music - 2017 - 2 MB - 25.01.2021 - A music disc by Void
capacitor.i386-aros.lha - demo/music - 2017 - 2 MB - 25.01.2021 - Promo Intro for Capacitor Party 2017
planethively.i386-aros.lha - demo/music - 2008 - 463 KB - 25.01.2021 - A musicdisk about HivelyTracker (SDL)
libvstring.i386-aros.lha - development/library - 2021 - 80 KB - 23.01.2021 - simplifies dynamic string allocation/generation
jetpac.i386-aros.lha - game/action - 0.2.6 - 2 MB - 23.01.2021 - Remake ZX Spectrum classic game
thewidow-aros.lha - game/adventure - Final - 17 MB - 23.01.2021 - point and click terror adventure
freeprince.i386-aros.lha - game/platform - 0.4-pre - 464 KB - 23.01.2021 - Prince of Persia engine
testdms.i386-aros.lha - utility/archive - 1.0 - 166 KB - 23.01.2021 - Test DMS archives
asplit.i386-aros.lha - utility/shell - 2.03 - 68 KB - 23.01.2021 - Split binary
wordcount.i386-aros.lha - utility/shell - 37.10 - 58 KB - 25.01.2021 - Count lines, words, and chars
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 30.01.2021 - 09:22 by AndreasM
