Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
DevInfosNG.lha - 18.10 - util/misc - 1.2M - All about the aos4.1 hardware - (readme)
freeprince.i386-aros.lha - 0.4cvs - game/jump - 464K - Prince of Persia engine (SDL) - (readme)
RaspMIDI.lha - 1.0 - mus/midi - 11K - Raspberry MT-32 and SoundFont control - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.01 - util/misc - 762K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.01 - util/misc - 602K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.98 - util/shell - 832K - ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TAB Expand. - (readme)
cranker.lha - 0.66 - util/pack - 350K - Amiga executable and data cruncher - (readme)
jetpac.i386-aros.lha - 0.2.6 - game/jump - 1.6M - A port of SDL game 'Jetpac The Return' - (readme)
PalaceGardens2021.lha - - mods/misc - 123K - Palace Gardens 2021 4ch by HKvalhe - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.01 - util/misc - 715K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
xlife-8.lha - 1.0 - game/misc - 246K - Cellular Automaton Laboratory - (readme)
libvstring.i386-aros.lha - 2021 - dev/lib - 80K - dynamic string allocation/generation - (readme)
REV35GB.lha - 1.0 - disk/misc - 1K - Iomega REV 35GB mountlist - (readme)
Albireo.ACEpansion.lha - 1.3 - misc/emu - 41K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
AmigaMapPing.lha - 0.5 - util/misc - 73K - Shows your Amiga on live.amigamap.com - (readme)
BoardsLib.lha - 3.55 - util/libs - 76K - provides detailed info about expansions - (readme)
DevInfosItaCat.lha - 1.3 - util/misc - 46K - Italian catalog for DevInfos v17.22 - (readme)
DevInfosNGItaCat.lha - 1.0 - util/misc - 47K - Italian catalog for DevInfosNG 18.10 - (readme)
wordcount.i386-aros.lha - 37.10 - util/cli - 58K - Count lines, words, and chars - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.31 - game/edit - 3.5M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.31 - game/edit - 3.0M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MUIbase-4.3.lha - 4.3 - biz/dbase - 6.1M - Programmable relational database w/ GUI - (readme)
planethively.i386-aros.lha - 2008 - demo/sound - 463K - A musicdisk about HivelyTracker (SDL) - (readme)
sqlite-3.34.0-amiga.lha - 3.34.0-amig... - biz/dbase - 19M - SQL database engine - (readme)
SysinfoBoards.lha - 3.7 - util/moni - 14K - More Boardinfos for Sysinfo - (readme)
DisLib.lha - 40.9 - util/libs - 19K - A library based MC68K disassembler - (readme)
hivelyreplay.i386-aros.lha - 0.2 - mus/play - 95K - Replayer from HivelyTracker (AHI) - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 12.31 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MMULib.lha - 46.19.2 - util/libs - 724K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
MuForce.lha - 46.4 - dev/debug - 293K - V40 Enforcer, detects illegal RAM access - (readme)
MuRedox.lha - 40.6 - util/boot - 118K - MuLib based math speedup for 040/060 - (readme)
ppcrack.i386-aros.lha - 1.0a - util/crypt - 102K - unpack / decrypt all PowerPacker files - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.98 - dev/debug - 165K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
gzrt.i386-aros.lha - 0.5 - util/arc - 91K - Recover data from a corrupted gzip file - (readme)
HuntnGather.lha - 1.7 - util/dir - 202K - File indexing and search utilities. - (readme)
led-20200202.tar.gz - 20200202 - text/edit - 14K - A simple line-oriented text editor. - (readme)
WHDLoadMenu.lha - 0.8 - util/misc - 479K - A WHDLoad frontend - (readme)
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 30.01.2021 - 09:22 by AndreasM
