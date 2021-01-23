Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
libpsem.lha - development/library/misc - - 83 KB - 15.01.2021 - POSIX semaphore implementation
libwprintf.lha - development/library/misc - - 31 KB - 18.01.2021 - Wide char printf functions
pekkakana2.lha - game/platform - 1.3.5 - 9 MB - 21.01.2021 - Save your chicken friends from an evil crow
mce.lha - game/utility - 12.3 - 3 MB - 16.01.2021 - Multi-game Character Editor
ppmtovtx.zip - graphics/convert - 1.4 - 21 KB - 22.01.2021 - PPM to Videotex (Teletext/Viewdata)
flashmandelng.lha - graphics/misc - 3.1 - 6 MB - 19.01.2021 - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for OS4 Amiga
pythonssl.lha - library/misc - 2.2 - 102 KB - 17.01.2021 - AmiSSL 4 based Python SSL Module
redeht_ita.lha - network/samba - 1.5 - 45 KB - 17.01.2021 - Italian catalog for RedEth
devinfosng.lha - utility/misc - 18.10 - 1 MB - 22.01.2021 - Nearly all about the aos4.1 hardware
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.01 - 762 KB - 22.01.2021 - Multipurpose utility
asplit.lha - utility/shell - 2.03 - 66 KB - 20.01.2021 - Split binary
earmark.lha - utility/text - 1.1 - 1 MB - 20.01.2021 - Edit and view Markdown documents
a1222-mcu-watcher.lha - utility/workbench - 1.1 - 2 MB - 15.01.2021 - Workbench Tool To Show A1222 MCU Values
amiupdate_dan.lha - utility/workbench - 2.11 - 20 KB - 18.01.2021 - Danish catalog files for AmiUpdate
x5000-mcu-watcher.lha - utility/workbench - 1.0 - 2 MB - 15.01.2021 - Workbench Tool To Show X5000 MCU Values
aiostreams.lha - video/misc - 1.7 - 251 KB - 17.01.2021 - Stream video from major online platforms
thumbnailmaker.lha - video/misc - 0.7 - 5 KB - 18.01.2021 - Arexx script for ArtEffect, generates thumbnails
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 23.01.2021
