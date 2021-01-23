Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jörg Renkert http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1609040 (Audio/Players) 1 MB / Jan 20 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1605072 (Games/Adventure) 17 MB / Jan 20 2021
Mequa http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1608255 (Development/AMOS) 2 MB / Jan 18 2021
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1608254 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Jan 18 2021
Michal Zukowski http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1537714 (Emulation) 1 MB / Jan 18 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1607805 (Games/Shoot+3D) 3 MB / Jan 17 2021
Samurai_Crow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1608113 (Screenshots) 96 KB / Jan 17 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1608114 (System/Shell) 11 KB / Jan 17 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1607771 (Development/AMOS) 146 KB / Jan 16 2021
George Sokianos http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1607769 (Network/Streaming) 250 KB / Jan 16 2021
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 148 was released on the January 11th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 23.01.2021 - 10:33 by AndreasM
Back to previous page