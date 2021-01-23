 

 

 

The Amiga Future 148 was released on the January 11th.

The Amiga Future 148 was released on the January 11th.

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 23.01.2021 - 10:33

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Banshee - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Banshee - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Banshee - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Banshee - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Banshee - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
AlienÂ³ - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Apidya - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Banshee - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Apidya - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Apidya - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Apidya - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kaiko [A.U.D.I.O.S.] - Update the developer page
Apano Sin - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2000
V.A.K. - Update the publisher page
Magiczna Ksi&#281;ga - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Deuteros: The Next Millennium - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magiczna Ksi&#281;ga - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Magiczna Ksi&#281;ga - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
AlienÂ³ - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
AlienÂ³ - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Aladdin - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Mortal Kombat II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Janosik - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Radoslaw Mikolajczak - Update the artist page
Janosik - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Janosik - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Janosik - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Janosik - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Poltergeist - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Magiczna Ksi&#281;ga - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Krzysztof Sobieranski - Update the artist page
Magiczna Ksi&#281;ga - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Abu Simbel: Profanation / Abusimbel Profanation - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2001
Deep Core - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Deep Core - Upload 3 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

